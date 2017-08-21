Harry Styles Is Getting His Own TV Show & It's Just A Sign Of The Times

Weren't able to grab tickets to Harry Styles' sold-out world tour? You may not be able to see the former One Direction member in the flesh, but you can see him perform on stage from the comfort of your couch.
Thanks to the BBC, the Dunkirk actor will receive his very own television special, one in which he will no doubt send hundreds of fans into a screaming tizzy. (This one included.)
Hosted by Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, Harry Styles at the BBC will include performances off Styles' solo album, as well as discussions with the singer about his acting venture, personal life (!!!), and going his separate ways from the band that shot him to stardom.
The show follows in the footsteps of Adele's own BBC special, which aired in 2015. Though, hopefully, we'll all be crying a little bit less.
"These shows are all about creating a world in which superstars like Harry feel incredibly comfortable and alongside their brilliant, live performances, can simply have fun and enjoy revealing more of themselves to viewers than is ever normally possible," Guy Freeman, editor of special events and formats at BBC Studios, revealed in a statement to BBC.
Talk to us, Harry. We're dying to know as much as possible.
Alas, not every Styles fan will be content with merely watching the program on television — and you don't have to be. If you happen to be in Manchester on August 30 — or plan on booking a flight ASAP in order to nab some face time with the "Sign Of The Times" singer — you can apply to be in the audience over on the BBC's website.
For those who do have to watch from home — well, any bonus material from Styles is a beautiful thing, right?
