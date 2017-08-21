Carice van Houten, who plays the red witch Melisandre in Game of Thrones, shared a sweet behind the scenes photo from the show on Twitter. And naturally, the photo has caused some speculation. Namely, the pic suggests that Melisandre will be present in the epic showdown that will take place during the season 7 finale.
"Happy days," van Houten wrote alongside the photo. In the photo, a costumed van Houten sits next to Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, and Ben Crompton. Character-wise, that's Jon Snow, Ser Davos, Tormund, Brienne of Tarth, Sansa Stark, and Eddison Tollett. This gathering of people suggests that, at some point this season, all of these characters will appear in a scene together. And, lo and behold, the finale of this season will feature a grand "meeting of the minds" — a gathering of Westerosi leaders. If this photo is, in fact, from the filming of the finale, this means that Carice van Houten's character will appear in the scene.
Of course, the photo doesn't have to be recent. As one Redditor pointed out, these characters were all together at Castle Black in season 6, right after Sansa Stark reunited with Jon Snow. Given their attire, it looks like this photo was probably taken a year or two ago, during production of the sixth season. In fact, Harington, Turner, and Crompton appear to be wearing the same costumes they wore when the reunion happened last season. These days, Sansa looks a little fancier — she is the Lady of the North, after all. And poor Ben Crompton hasn't really been present all season, so it's not likely he'll show up just for the season finale.
Still, the season finale, which will air August 27, will feature a gathering of the greatest Game of Thrones characters. From the looks of it, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will be there, Jon Snow will be present, and, by extension, our lady Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will also make an appearance. Who's to say Melisandre won't also come through? She has a habit of showing up wherever the drama occurs.
Alas, we won't know until August 27. In the meantime, enjoy the season 7 finale trailer.
