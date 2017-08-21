"Happy days," van Houten wrote alongside the photo. In the photo, a costumed van Houten sits next to Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, and Ben Crompton. Character-wise, that's Jon Snow, Ser Davos, Tormund, Brienne of Tarth, Sansa Stark, and Eddison Tollett. This gathering of people suggests that, at some point this season, all of these characters will appear in a scene together. And, lo and behold, the finale of this season will feature a grand "meeting of the minds" — a gathering of Westerosi leaders. If this photo is, in fact, from the filming of the finale, this means that Carice van Houten's character will appear in the scene.