The Entire Internet Is Mad About This Healthy Mac & Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is a perfect food. You can dress it up with a little bacon and hot sauce, make it shine with some fresh rosemary and goat cheese, add some fire with crumbled hot Cheetos, or throw it between two slices of bread for a next-level grilled cheese sandwich.
Though experimenting with ways to pump up the childhood favorite is generally accepted amongst foodies, it appears that there is one recipe that the people of the internet simply cannot get behind.
Over the weekend Twitter account @TheFitFood shared a video from PopSugar on how to make a low calorie version of mac and cheese. To make this healthier version, cooks would need coconut oil, almond flour, avocado, goat cheese, lime, garlic, red chili flakes, basil, skim milk, and salt. On their own, the ingredients sound fine; but what happens next might upset some readers.
Low calorie mac and cheese ? ? pic.twitter.com/j4HMY9xafC— Healthy Food (@TheFitFood) August 18, 2017
The recipe then calls for chefs to blend the above ingredients, pour the mixture over whole wheat macaroni, thoroughly combine, and pour into a baking pan before adding the toasted almond flour and shredded mozzarella on top. Pop that baby in the oven, and voilà! You've got a green glob of avocado-y noodles that might save you a few calories, but that is almost guaranteed not to be as satisfying as biting into a mound of bubbling cheesy goodness.
As you can imagine, Twitter users raised hell with their responses. One commenter wrote: "I would not eat it in a box. I would not eat it with a fox. I do not like it here or there. I do not like it anywhere." Another kept things short and sweet with a simple, "Not today Satan."
The following tweets capture just some of the internet's outrage:
? They need to just call it by what it is; Guac & Macaroni !! ?— Cindy Denton (@Cyn7507) August 20, 2017
Low-Cal Mac and cheese is when I get too lazy to cook and add the pound of bacon in the fridge— DrShrimpPuertoRico (@scweeber) August 20, 2017
