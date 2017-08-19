What We Can Learn About Being A Good Ally From This Little Girl

The Hands Free Mama author then gave readers a glimpse into the two young girls’ friendship. She discussed how they support one another through a number of challenges. Like more recently this summer when the two signed up for basketball camp, only to realize later on they were the only two girls who signed up. “I saw their initial shock when they realized they were the only two girls. Then I saw them fist bump. They played hard, they cheered each other on, they stayed close. As I dropped my daughter’s friend off on that final day of camp, my daughter said, ‘Thank you so much for going with me to that new camp. If you hadn’t been there, I don’t know what I would have done!’"