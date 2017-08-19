Thousands Of Counterprotesters March On Boston Commons Against White Nationalists

No visible end to #FightSupremacy crowd. #BostonResist @DigBoston pic.twitter.com/RxaQ5CBI0x— Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) August 19, 2017
This is Imani, from CT. She just escorted Trump supporters through a crowd as a situation escalated. Here's why in her words: pic.twitter.com/R8W7XN58jk— Steve Annear (@steveannear) August 19, 2017
Counter-protesters far outnumber those on the right at the moment. Rally still hasn't officially started. #boston pic.twitter.com/Y9v9aH2aP4— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel_) August 19, 2017
Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017
Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017
Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017
I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017