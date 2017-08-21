This Ad For A Nanny Job Is So Demanding, We're Not Even Sure It's Real

Update (August 21, 2017, 10 a.m.): After all the press the ad has gotten, the couple posted an update.
"Thank you to all the candidates that have responded to our advert so far," they wrote. "There have been over 300 applications to date and only a small handful meet the specific requirements and criteria clearly stipulated in the advert below. If you do not have ALL the necessary qualifications, skills, and experience for the role, then we would politely request that you do not even bother making an application as it is a waste of our time and yours."
Miranda Priestly, is that you? We can just hear the person behind this post saying, "Details of your incompetence do not interest me."
This post was originally published on August 18, 2017, at 3:40 p.m.
Many of us have had jobs that expected us to go "above and beyond." But an ad recently posted on Childcare.co.uk describes a nanny position that expects so much of the candidate, at first we weren't even sure it was real.
For starters, the London-based nanny — who will make $128,926 a year taking care of four children — must have a degree in child psychology, no kids of their own, and at least 15 years of nannying experience, reports Mashable. The hours? Six days a week, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oh, and no "binge drinking" or "drug taking."
"I feel it is best to be upfront — the role is demanding," one of the parents wrote in the ad. "Our children are home-schooled and require constant attention and supervision, even when they are with their teachers."
It sounds like the jetsetting family has quite a bit of money. A Michelin-star chef cooks the kids' meals, the post mentions. The lucky person to get the job, who must have a U.K. driver's license, will get to drive one of the family's multiple cars, which include a Porsche, Range Rover, and Maserati. The family has "four homes in London, Barbados, Cape Town, and Atlanta" and the candidate may be required to travel internationally.
One other major requirement: You should be trained in self-defense, but the couple will pay for training for the right candidate. This is "non-negotiable."
At least it sounds like there will be some time off. "My husband and I are often absent due to work and social commitments, but when we are home we like to have time alone with our children. Therefore, there will be periods where we ask our nanny to take leave to allow us to have quality time as a family," says the ad.
Richard Conway, the founder of Childcare.co.uk, told HuffPost that this type of job posting is unusual for the site.
"It's obviously for a very wealthy family, who want more of an addition to their family than an employee, which for some is great," he said. "They know what they want in a nanny and are willing to offer a number of perks and a very handsome salary to the right person; I think this could be the best nanny job in the world."
Best job in the world or not, it certainly sounds like the experience of a lifetime.
