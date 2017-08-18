JetBlue Is Offering Half-Price Vacations In Bermuda & We Are In Heaven

If you're longing for a tropical getaway but don't exactly have unlimited funds, may we suggest you check out JetBlue's new half-price vacation packages to Bermuda?
Starting at $699 per person, which is about 50% off the typical price, you can fly to the tropical paradise and stay in a select hotel for three nights.
The flights depart from either Boston or New York City's JFK Airport. The available travel dates are between August 22 and March 8, and you must make your reservation by midnight on August 28. Travel + Leisure recommends going in September or October, when it's less humid and the beaches aren't as crowded — but the water is still warm enough for swimming.
The hotels include Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, a relaxing, peaceful escape with secluded beaches (it has a no-children policy, if that's your thing); the Fairmont Southhampton, which sits at the island's highest point and offers an impressive choice of restaurants; and the Fairmont-managed Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, located on Hamilton Harbour near many local attractions. The latter features Marcus', a restaurant by celebrated chef Marcus Samuelsson. (Think: fried chicken and waffles, local dishes like grilled Bermuda onions, and delicious signature cocktails.)
While there are plenty of adventures to be found in Bermuda — hundreds of shipwrecks, hidden-away caves, snorkeling excursions — it's also perfectly okay to be a beach potato and Instagram the famous pink sand to your heart's delight. The island's pink-sand beaches definitely deserve an honorary spot on our list of millennial-pink locations to go just for the Instagram around the world.
