Here's The Average Amount Of Sex People Are Having At Your Age

There's really no such thing as the "right amount of sex" that you should be having, but if you've ever wondered how you stack up amongst your peers, a study from the Kinsey Institute has your answer.
Medical Daily reports that a recirculated study from the Kinsey Institute for research in Sex, Reproduction and Gender suggests that age has something to do with how often you have sex.
No real surprise here: 18-29 year olds were the age group that had the most sex, with an average of 112 times per year, or twice per week.
Meanwhile, those in the next age group, 30 to 39, had sex an average of 86 times per year, and those in the 40 to 49 age group had sex an average of 69 times per year.
It's probably not too surprising that the frequency with which people have sex drops off as they age.
"The basic storyline that has emerged from these studies is that, as we get older, our odds of developing chronic health conditions increases and this, in turn, negatively impacts the frequency and quality of sexual activity," Justin Lehmiller, PhD, wrote in a post for the Kinsey Institute.
However, it's important to note that the results of any one study shouldn't sway you too much. Earlier this year, another survey found that women in the 36-and-older age group were actually the ones who reported being the most sexually active. And last year, a different survey found that women feel their sexiest when they're in their mid-30s, suggesting that confidence levels can rise with age — possibly leading us to have higher-quality sex lives as we get older. So even if we really do have less sex as the years climb, we may also be having better sex.
