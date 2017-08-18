Here's Where You Can Watch The Solar Eclipse In NYC

Unless you've been living under a rock — or on an entirely different planet — you've likely heard about the total solar eclipse occurring next Monday. The rare phenomenon has been named "The Great American Eclipse," as it's the first time in 99 years a total solar eclipse can be observed from the mainland U.S.
The natural marvel may only last for a few minutes, but there's already a palpable excitement in the air across the nation: A festival dedicated to the event has been completely sold out, as have Amtrak's special train service and many hotels along the path of totality.
Advertisement
If you happen to be in NYC on the big day, you wouldn't have to venture far to get in on the action. A partial eclipse of about 71% will be visible from the city at 2:44 p.m., and many establishments are capitalizing on the rare occurrence with a series of viewing events. Read on for our guide to the best spots for chasing the eclipse. All you'll need to do is to find an excuse to get out of work early (or take a late lunch break).
The American Museum of Natural History
We can't think of a more befitting venue for a solar eclipse viewing: The museum will be hosting a special event in the Hayden Planetarium. The afternoon kicks off with a talk given be educator Brian Levine at 1 p.m. Afterwards, attendees will be invited to view the eclipse on the Rose Center for Earth Space and the Arthur Ross Terrace. You'll only be required to pay standard museum admission, but head over early as seating is limited.
We can't think of a more befitting venue for a solar eclipse viewing: The museum will be hosting a special event in the Hayden Planetarium. The afternoon kicks off with a talk given be educator Brian Levine at 1 p.m. Afterwards, attendees will be invited to view the eclipse on the Rose Center for Earth Space and the Arthur Ross Terrace. You'll only be required to pay standard museum admission, but head over early as seating is limited.
Hotel Americano
If you feel like making a splash while waiting for the big reveal, Hotel Americano in Chelsea is hosting a viewing party on its swanky roof deck. Grey Goose cocktails will be served, and admission is free if you RSVP on Facebook.
If you feel like making a splash while waiting for the big reveal, Hotel Americano in Chelsea is hosting a viewing party on its swanky roof deck. Grey Goose cocktails will be served, and admission is free if you RSVP on Facebook.
Brooklyn Grange
The rooftop farm is offering a unique opportunity for yogis to watch the event unfold while chanting om: Instructor Sarah Schumann will be hosting a two-hour yoga and meditation session to coincide with the eclipse. Tickets are $75 each, and you'll be required to bring your own mat.
The rooftop farm is offering a unique opportunity for yogis to watch the event unfold while chanting om: Instructor Sarah Schumann will be hosting a two-hour yoga and meditation session to coincide with the eclipse. Tickets are $75 each, and you'll be required to bring your own mat.
Advertisement
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Dumbo's trendiest hotel is throwing a hip rooftop celebration to ring in the phenomenon. For $35 a pop, you'll be provided an eclipse-inspired gin and Aperol cocktail, a lobster roll, and viewing glasses. Eclipse or not, the pool deck has an incredible view of the East River well worth the admission price.
Dumbo's trendiest hotel is throwing a hip rooftop celebration to ring in the phenomenon. For $35 a pop, you'll be provided an eclipse-inspired gin and Aperol cocktail, a lobster roll, and viewing glasses. Eclipse or not, the pool deck has an incredible view of the East River well worth the admission price.
New York Public Libraries
The NYPL branch in Pelham Bay and the Brooklyn Public Library in Clinton Hill will be throwing viewing parties with free admission and safety glasses.
The NYPL branch in Pelham Bay and the Brooklyn Public Library in Clinton Hill will be throwing viewing parties with free admission and safety glasses.
Pick Up Free Viewing Glasses
You should never, ever attempt to view an eclipse with the naked eye — just like how you wouldn't directly stare at the sun. Warby Parker is distributing free viewing glasses at their store locations. Click here to find the closest one to you.
You should never, ever attempt to view an eclipse with the naked eye — just like how you wouldn't directly stare at the sun. Warby Parker is distributing free viewing glasses at their store locations. Click here to find the closest one to you.
For more on eclipse prep, check out our guide to Everything You Need To Gear Up For Watching The Total Solar Eclipse and How To Capture The Best Photos Of The Total Solar Eclipse.
Related Video:
Advertisement