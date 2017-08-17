Just a few days ago, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman confirmed that, in the second season of the hit NBC show, one of our favorite couples, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will begin seriously exploring the possibility of adopting a child. As we reported, Fogelman said that when the pair starts down that path, "They’ll experience trials and tribulations.” Fortunately, it sounds like Beth and Randall will have a reliable source of support during the difficult journey because, according to Entertainment Weekly, Debra Jo Rupp, the actress best known for portraying Kitty Forman on That '70s Show, will play the couple’s social worker.
Fogelman told EW that Rupp will appear as a social worker named Linda in several episodes throughout the much-anticipated second season of This is Us. The character of Linda will help Beth and Randall through the adoption process, which we already know will be "complicated" for them. Though we may look at the actress and automatically think of the funny, cheerful, and sometimes erratic Kitty Foreman, it seems like Rupp will be playing a more level-headed character in the NBC family drama. However, Linda may also possess Kitty's nurturing nature. The show's creator said of the character, "She’s lovely — but also somebody who’s been doing this and knows the reality of it all."
In addition to Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast for season 2 of This Is Us, season 1 guest stars Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Sophie, and Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel, will join as series regulars. We're just hoping Linda will also become a permanent fixture on the show, and we'll find out what her character was doing back in the '70s. Who knows, maybe Linda, too, was once a nurse in Wisconsin.
