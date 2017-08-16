Betty and Veronica may no longer be fighting over Archie, but they will be fighting over something when season 2 of Riverdale premieres.
According to Lili Reinhart's interview with Elle, her character, Betty, will be dealing with some seriously tough stuff that leads to tension between her and new BFF Veronica (Camila Mendes).
"The mystery of season 2 revolves around Betty and takes its toll on Betty and her mental health, and that kind of puts a strain on her and Veronica's friendship," Reinhart explained to Elle. "They get into a fight and it's the first time you see them go head-to-head and just really have a genuine fight, which you didn't exactly see past the first three episodes in season 1."
Fans will remember that Betty and Veronica had a rough start to their friendship after Betty admitted to the New York City import that she had a crush on her neighbor Archie (K.J. Apa) and Veronica kissed him during a game of Seven Minutes In Heaven anyway. Still, the pair was able to get over the minor beef: Betty began dating Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and even gave Veronica her blessing to go after Archie.
But before you think that this is the end of the ride-or-die friendship between B & V, think again. Every friendship has its fair share of drama, and Betty and Veronica are no exception. Reinhart told Elle:
"The friendship is still there; they're still a crime-fighting duo, which you see more of [in season 2]."
In an interview with J-14, Mendes echoed that statement:
"Betty and Veronica are clearly very different characters, but their differences are what make them such a strong pair, and we want young women to feel inspired by that type of friendship. Unfortunately, we've only just begun shooting, and we don't know much of what's in store for B and V, but I assure you, that duo isn't going anywhere."
They better not be. Bughead and Varchie are great, but the best ship on this show is the friendship between Betty and Veronica.
