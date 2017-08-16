Tom Cruise Sprained His Ankle On The Mission: Impossible 6 Set

If you've ever sprained or broken your ankle, you know that it sucks, and you're out of commission for a good while. Even though most of us haven't experienced that singular injury since, well, we were kids, Tom Cruise feels our pain. The "Top Gun" actor sprained his ankle this past weekend on the set of Mission: Impossible 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
There is footage from the accident, and it makes us want to cringe into a corner. We aren't going to post it here, but you can view at TMZ. Please note that it is hard to watch. Cruise appears to be jumping off a building and attempting to land on the roof of an adjacent one, but just barely misses the mark, and slams into the side of the wall.
Cruise's injury has forced production of M:I6 to go on hiatus while he recovers from his accident. According to a source, THR says production will be "delayed by eight to nine weeks due to the incident." In a statement, Paramount Studios said that "Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer." At this time, it appears that the movie will still be able to released on its original intended date.
Cruise famously performs most of his own stunts in his action films. The vault break-in scene is one of the most iconic scenes in action movie history — the lack of dialogue and soundtrack music heightens the tension of Cruise attached to the harness, and he really did hang inches above the floor, trying desperately not to touch it.
Here's hoping another great Tom Cruise meme is born from his injury — after all, it'll be some positivity in the face of danger.
