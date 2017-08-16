In a new interview with Marie Claire, Paris Hilton defended Donald Trump and dismissed the claims of multiple women who say they were sexually assaulted by the president.
Hilton, who described herself as a feminist in the interview, discussed Trump with the magazine and she had strong words about his multiple accusers, one of whom claims the president raped her when she was 13 years old.
"I think that they are just trying to get attention and fame. I feel like, a lot of people, when something happens all these opportunists will come out. They want to get money or get paid to not say anything or get a settlement when nothing really happened," Hilton told the outlet.
Advertisement
"So I don’t believe any of that. And I’m sure they were trying to be with him too. Because a lot of women, I’ve seen, like him because he’s wealthy and he’s charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up," she continued. "I didn’t really pay attention to it. I heard a couple things about it. I don’t believe it."
Hilton also dismissed the seriousness of the Access Hollywood tape and said she wasn't fazed by the fact that Trump told Howard Stern he had watched her sex tape.
.@parishilton, who told me she's now a feminist, on women alleging her family friend @realDonaldTrump assaulted them https://t.co/bfV1lqBWIS pic.twitter.com/1RVeAM4o11— Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017
Fifteen women have come forward with allegations that Trump groped, kissed, or assaulted them. His ex-wife, Ivana Trump, accused him of rape during a 1990s divorce deposition, but she later recanted the allegation and said the sexual encounter in question made her feel "violated."
Hilton's defense of Trump is clear, but she added that she didn't vote for him because she's "apolitical" and didn't vote at all.
Advertisement