This Girl Bander Just Slut-Shamed Fifth Harmony

The 20th season of Big Brother: UK is in full swing and fans are all about the "forbidden romance" of Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding and Bachelor Nation alum Chad Johnson. Sarah has a boyfriend and Chad is trying to redeem his "villain" image, but right now her slut-shaming comments about Fifth Harmony have taken center stage.
Girls Aloud has now broken up, but Sarah still considers herself the ultimate authority on how girl bands should look and dress. During a conversation with Chad, she described Fifth Harmony as "those slutty ones."
Chad seemed a bit taken aback, so she elaborated upon her comments. (Spoiler alert: It got worse.) "Yeah. They wear next to nothing," Sarah continued. "All the girl bands these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty. Sex sells. Sex sells. I mean, obviously when [Girls Aloud was] touring, we didn't wear much because it was so hot, but it's when they do the videos and it's all slut drops and twerking."
Here's the entire cringeworthy conversation.
Yeah, not okay.
As Seventeen pointed out, the attire worn by Girls Aloud and Fifth Harmony on tour and in music videos isn't all that different in terms of the amount of skin it shows. So Sarah's comments are hypocritical, but neither band should be criticized for what they wear.
Viewers quickly clapped back at Sarah's problematic comments, which sent the message that it's okay to judge a woman based on what she wears.
Thought I'd give CBB a go. Turned it on to sarah Harding slagging 5h off for being sluts. Female empowerment and all that. Girl BYE.— Amber McHugh (@ambermchugh_) August 14, 2017
I KNOW Sarah Harding isn't calling fifth harmony sluts when she cheated on her boyfriend on national TV. Nope.— Maya • Legendtina♡ (@mayahnein) August 15, 2017
To state the obvious, women perpetuate sexist culture when they label one another sluts. Let's all remember the wise words of Tina Fey in Mean Girls, which are just as relevant now as they were in 2004: "You all have got to stop calling each other sluts and whores. It just makes it okay for guys to call you sluts and whores."
