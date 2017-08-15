This Hocus Pocus Star Is Expecting & Her Announcement Is Wickedly Perfect

Hocus Pocus is one of the most beloved classic movies about witches. The 1993 Disney film is a staple at Halloween house parties, and for good reason: the story is timeless and the aesthetics are charmingly campy. How many among us have dressed up as Bette Midler's character Winifred for Halloween when we were kids, or at least wish we did? Probably so many of us.
Even Hocus Pocus star Vinessa Shaw still loves the film. The actress, who played Allison in the film, took to Instagram today to announce her new little magical creature, and she referenced the film in her baby announcement with a cute little graphic featuring the charmingly evil Sanderson witches. I mean, how adorable is that? Shaw is totally going for our childhood hearts, and we love her for it.
Advertisement
This is her first child with her husband Kristopher Gifford, and the happy couple posed together in their initial announcement. She writes that Gifford is a graphic designer, and that she hopes we "appreciate his cheekiness." The photo background is photoshopped, so evidently Gifford created the post for her.
Shaw has performed in plenty since Hocus Pocus. She starred alongside Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut, as well the remake of the classic Wes Craven film The Hills Have Eyes. But if you ask us, it's Hocus Pocus that we know and love best, and we hope her new baby grows up to enjoy the film just as much as we do.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement