JNCOs Are Back (& With A Cool New Vibe)

The entire collection is made cut-to-order in downtown Los Angeles, so expect 20 to 25 days to receive your pieces. “Everything we do, we treat it very exclusively,” Alpert said. “And the price points reflect that, ranging from $385 to $2,000. It will be sold for five days only through a virtual pop-up shop beginning Thursday, August 17 at 6 a.m PST, but you can sign up for early access here . And if you've got some money to shell out in the name of nostalgia, click on to get a peek at the offering.