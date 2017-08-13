Though ovulation-tracking apps are gaining in popularity, actual fertility tests have mostly been kept within the sterile confines of doctors offices. However, a slew startups are offering women the opportunity to test at home.
According to TechCrunch, companies are hoping to offer up affordable and accurate fertility tests so that women can take family planning into their own hands.
"We're building a test that makes this info accessible to women early in their lives," Afton Vechery, Modern Fertility cofounder, told TechCrunch. "We believe that information is the first step."
Modern Fertility is available for pre-order now at $149. Its test looks at a total of 10 hormones linked to fertility, including anti-mullerian hormone (AMH), luteinizing hormone (LH), and prolactin (PRL). While the company hasn't announced an exact release date yet, it is partnering with doctors to have tests available in-office, too, though the price for that was not revealed. Competitors Future Family and Everlywell are also offering at-home tests, though their kits look at a slew of different hormones and both have chief medical officers to ensure medical accuracy. Modern Fertility is currently using medical advisors, but hopes to have a CMO soon.
Vechery, who also lead projects at at-home DNA testing company 23andMe, was drawn Modern Fertility because of the emotional aspects of fertility. She notes that infertility is not seen as a medical condition in parts of America and hopes that her test can provide some insight to women looking to gather as much information as possible about their own bodies. Currently, basic tests at the doctor's office can run up to $2,000, so offering a lower-priced option would definitely allow more women to gain insight to their fertility.
"As I started talking to more women it was clear there was a lot of anxiety over fertility but no way to afford to test it," Vechery said. "Every woman should have access to this information that is a better predictor than just our ages. Such a small percentage of women get the education and services they need to start a family."
