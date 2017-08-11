Several months ago we received the seriously exciting news that Storybook Cosmetics was transforming our favorite childhood memories into a makeup palette. The makeup brand, which frequently uses movies, TV shows, and literature as inspiration, teased the release of a Charlie and The Chocolate Factory palette.
According to Storybook Cosmetics' Instagram, the highly-anticipated palette has arrived and the photos shared prove it totally lives up to the hype.
"SWATCHES! We went with a 'muted watercolor' palette to really compliment the original artwork in the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory books. We are so proud and honored to have created this along side the Roald Dahl team," the description reads. "We hope you love it! ????"
Advertisement
Storybook shared two additional photos from the collection, one of which shows the 12 colors in the palette: Charlie Buckett, Snozzberries, Augustus Gloop, Mike Teavee, Willy Wonka, Oompa-Loompa, Fizzy Lifting Drink, Veruca Salt, Everlasting Gobstopper, Violet Beauregarde, Wonka Bar, and Golden Ticket.
The cosmetics company is just as excited about the palette as we are. Last night they posted a photo accompanied by the caption "Can't sleep sneak peek. ?."
We love the palette's fun, whimsical color scheme and its packaging is equally vibrant. The brand shared another sneak peek of the package in May, accompanied by the caption "Tremendous things are in store for you!" (A direct quote from Mr. Wonka himself.)
The cruelty-free cosmetics brand previously gave us a Harry Potter-inspired eye shadow palette and a Mean Girls palette. So if you've been waiting with bated breath for its latest offering, today is indeed your lucky day. No golden ticket required.
Related Video:
Advertisement