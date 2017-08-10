Samir Mezrahi just dropped the hottest new single on iTunes – and it’s a nearly 10-minute-long silent track.
Before you roll your eyes, this song is actually what your road trip playlist has always been missing. It’s called "A a a a a Very Good Song," and it's 9:58 minutes long. Since iTunes lists songs alphabetically, all of those “A”s makes Rezhami’s song shoot straight to the top. That way, when you go to plug your phone into your car stereo, instead of the first song in the queue playing, it’s just silence. How brilliant is that?
Mezrahi tweeted out the iTunes link to his song, and explained why he created it. “I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car,” Mezrahi wrote.
hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car https://t.co/FL83YUOOcz— #1 samir (@samir) August 9, 2017
People on Twitter were quick to praise the song. They also shared what song currently occupies the top spot in their iTunes, and their joy in never having to hear it again. Turns out, a lot of people are sick of Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team.”
update: you've saved my morning commute from starting with its usual white hot wrath ?? pic.twitter.com/uJT9SeXnRH— Molls Brant (@MollyBrant2) August 10, 2017
Honestly? I've never bought a song faster. Thank you— #1JoePantolianoFan (@Steeeeeeeevens) August 9, 2017
This song’s popularity isn’t just on Twitter, either. People are actually spending money on Mezrahi's creation. "A a a a a Very Good Song" is currently ranked 82nd on iTunes’ top songs chart.
Though “A a a a a Very Good Song” might revolutionize your summer playlist, it’s not the first song of its kind. Most famously, the experimental composer John Cage wrote the three-movement composition of silence called 4’33”. If you want the OG silence, Cage’s piece is also available on iTunes, but it might not go to the top of your queue like “A a a a a Very Good Song,” especially because songs with numerical titles automatically go to the bottom of the list on iTunes.
Here’s to never hearing that same old song that starts with the letter “A.” In this case, silence is definitely music to our ears.
