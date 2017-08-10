Kate Winslet Is NOT Romancing Leo In Her New Movie — It's Someone Better

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are the kind of Hollywood non-couple that operates as if they were a couple. They openly profess love to one another to the press. They're both adorable. And, once upon a time, DiCaprio painted Winslet like she was "one of his French girls."
However, Winslet is in a new movie coming out in 2018 in which she's paired with a different A-lister — Justin Timberlake! From the photos, released exclusively to Entertainment Weekly, he suits her just as well as Leo does. Maybe better.
The movie, titled Wonder Wheel, is a tale of intergenerational love that takes place on Coney Island in the 1950s. Winslet plays Ginny, the wife of a carousel operator. She falls in love with a lifeguard named Mickey, played by Timberlake. Then, her daughter (played by Juno Temple) takes notice of Mickey as well. It's no Jack and Rose love story, but it sounds like powerful stuff. It's nice to know Timberlake will be playing a lifeguard — at least if he and Winslet end up stranded in the ocean, floating on a wooden door, he'll know how to survive.
Timberlake is probably one of the most famous men there are, but Winslet told Entertainment Weekly that during production she never felt like she was working with "Justin Timberlake," per se.
"He's such a wonderful person," she gushed to EW. "I would turn to him and say, 'Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you’re really not 'Justin Timberlake.'"
Winslet kept going. "He's totally unvain, he has an absolutely infuriating ability to learn lines fast, and he's an all around great person — humble, fun, hard-working, easygoing, no ego. Such a joy, really."
Sounds like Leo has some competition. Although, hey, he and Winslet hope to reunite for another movie someday.
Check out the photos of Winslet and Timberlake in Wonder Wheel, below. Wonder Wheel arrives in theaters December 1st.
