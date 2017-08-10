Tyler Posey Has A Mystery Girlfriend & He Sounds So In Love

Tyler Posey has a new, unnamed woman in his life, and he seems completely and utterly smitten.
On Tuesday, the Teen Wolf star talked to Us Weekly about his latest flame at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event.
"It's fresh. It's so fresh," he told Us Weekly. "I'm happy.
Though Posey wouldn't reveal who the lucky gal is, he did say that they met while working on a project together. Could he have met her on the set of his 2018 horror film, Truth or Dare? Or maybe they had a connection during blooper breaks during the shooting of the upcoming comedy film, Taco Shop?
"I really admire her," the 25-year-old actor told Us Weekly. "I think she's extremely talented and a great person. I'm inspired by her a lot and she intimidates me sometimes, which I'm not really used to. I'm nervous right now talking about it. She's beautiful, really cool, has a lot of my same interests. Yeah, I could go on about that, too."
Us Weekly noted that Posey has recently been spotted around Los Angeles with Sophia Taylor Ali, a 21-year-old actress who has starred in Faking It and Bad Kids of Crestview Academy. She's also billed in Truth or Dare.
"It's not like a secret or anything," he told the entertainment outlet. "It's just really new. I'll talk about it in a couple of months or something like that."
Since breaking off his engagement to childhood sweetheart Seana Gorlick, Posey has been linked to Famous in Love star Bella Thorne. Though some Hollywood breakups can be intense, it seems like Posey and Thorne are on totally good terms.
Teen Vogue reports that the two were spotted at the same nightclub on Tuesday night, though not together, and that he had the best response when asked by a member of the paparazzi if he thought the experience was "awkward."
When @tylergposey was asked how he felt about @bellathorne being in the same club. Love these two. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yExszUwJw1— Stalker Sarah (@SarahMOnline) August 9, 2017
"Was Bella in there?" Posey asked. "I didn't see her, I didn't see her. No, it wouldn't have been awkward at all. We're buddies. She's still cool, she's a cool chick. I didn't know she was in there, though."
