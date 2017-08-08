Texting is something that's made modern dating 100 times easier — but it also comes with its own set of problems. Katy Perry knows all too well that having 24/7 access to someone means you could send texts that you end up regretting, especially when it comes to an ex. Her advice for reaching back out to someone with whom you've previously called it quits? That's easy. You just "shouldn't press send."
Trust Katy Perry. She's been there.
"I’ve been in that cycle before in a relationship and it had kind of reignited the relationship, and there’s only so many times you can reignite the relationship or want to or should and sometimes you just need to write it and never send it," she explained to Delilah Rene on her podcast "Conversations With Delilah."
This practice is the inspiration for her single "Save As Draft," which she says is a better idea than actually firing off that dramatic message.
"It’s just that exercise — that cathartic exercise," she added. "It’s like a lesson in self-control."
Because, more likely than not, you'll be happy your emotional 2 a.m. diatribe didn't make it into your ex's inbox.
"I like drafting and then sleeping on it because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening [and] then in the morning when I wake up I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad I didn’t send that! I can get through another day without this situation,'" she continued.
Perry didn't get specific about who she's regretted texting, but she did recently get candid with James Corden and rank her three famous exes, Diplo, Orlando Bloom and John Mayer, by how good they were in bed. Mayer got top spot. Now that's a text he probably wouldn't mind getting.
