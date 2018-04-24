18 Things We Can’t Wait To Buy Now That American Apparel Is Back

Praise be! Just as we were beginning the search for the perfect replacement for American Apparel — that stretchy Spandex empire left behind — the retailer is back from the dead. Well, kind of. After two bankruptcies, Gildan Activewear bought the company, saving it from yet another foreclosure before shutting down all of its stores. They did promise to return online soon, but no one knew when.
Well, the website is up and running, backed by a brand new design, production, and distribution operations that Gildan built from the ground up, according to Racked. As for what’s featured, no, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you: the clothes look exactly the same as the original. Racked reported that the reboot “will be based on pieces that American Apparel has historically sold,” which may explain why there's tons of bodysuits and cropped hoodies.
Ahead, click through to see the pieces we’ve already added to cart, including one pair of leggings that could be dupes for Kim Kardashian's.