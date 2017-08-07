If you want to know what's going to happen next on Game Of Thrones, then you should actually look to the past. The show's seventh season has developed an affinity for sprinkling in references and parallels to earlier episodes that could possibly predict the fate of our favorite characters, and it's worth paying attention to. Melisandre (Carice van Houten) spooked Lord Varys with a blast from the past in episode 3, and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) did the same to Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) just this past Sunday. However, another moment occurred during "The Spoils Of War" that may foretell even bigger consequences, and it was between Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
When Jon takes Daenerys into the cave of dragon glass — where many people thought the aunt and nephew were going to get it on — they once again approach the topic of whether or not Jon is going to bend the knee. Daenerys will only help him defeat the White Walkers if she has his loyalty, and she asks him, "Isn’t [everyone's] survival more important than your pride?"
Jon's face drops when she says this, and not just because she has a good point. Reddit user xIdkTbhx pointed out that Jon said the exact same thing back in season 5 to Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds) when he refused to bend the knee for Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane). In the end, Mance's refusal to bend the knee gets him killed — does Jon want to go down a similar path?
"Seeing Jon realise that the position he is in, is just like the position Mance was in, exhibits the development of Jon's character so well," xIdkTbhx writes, and many people are convinced this means that Jon will bend to Daenerys. It's either saving his people, or certain death — and it's safe to assume you can probably only come back from the dead once.
