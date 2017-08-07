This Is Where You've Heard That Bran Quote Before

All the Starks are back at Winterfell, and things are weird. While fans were over the moon to see their favorite siblings all reunite on Sunday night's episode of Game Of Thrones, it's clear a lot has changed since they first separated in season 1. The youngest, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), is arguably the most affected by their years apart, and now speaks as the Three-Eyed Raven — cryptically and without emotion. However, something he said during last night's episode was worth noting, especially since we had heard it before back in season 3, per The Independent.
Remember when Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Bran were chatting at Winterfell? When Littlefinger was basically trying to butter him up with a knife to mask the fact that he's (probably) a sneaky little snake?
"I imagine you've seen things most men wouldn't believe," Littlefinger says to Bran. "To go through all of that and make your way home again only to find such chaos in the world, I can hardly imagine — "
"Chaos is a ladder," Bran interrupts, and the two share a dark, significant look, and here's why: Bran was quoting something Littlefinger himself had said in season 3, something Bran would have no way of knowing until he became the Three-Eyed Raven. In episode six of the the third season, when Littlefinger was serving Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), he said this to Lord Varys (Conleth Hill):
"The realm. Do you know what the realm is? It's the thousand blades of Aegon's enemies, a story we agree to tell each other over and over, until we forget that it's a lie."
"But what do we have left, once we abandon the lie?" Varys replied. "Chaos? A gaping pit waiting to swallow us all."
"Chaos isn't a pit," Littlefinger said. "Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some, are given a chance to climb. They refuse, they cling to the realm or the gods or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is."
Basically, Bran knows what's up. He knows that Littlefinger was equally committed to the enemy not that long ago, and that he was a huge part of why they're in this position in the first place. It's safe to say, he's got his eye (or, eyes) on him.
