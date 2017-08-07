Throughout the clip, McEnany smiled as she stated things like "President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction" and "Americans deserve a raise, and President Trump is finally putting the American worker first." Surrounded by Trump-Pence logos and a giant DonaldJTrump.com advertisement, the self-proclaimed conservative completed the segment by saying, "Thank you for joining us, everybody. I'm Kayleigh McEnany, and that is the real news."