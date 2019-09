In her first video, titled "Weekly Update 8.6.17," McEnany sat in Trump Tower and boasted about the president's agenda and accomplishments, including the new jobs report (which he tweeted out earlier this week, violating a federal rule ), the RAISE Act (otherwise known as the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act), the economy, and the Medal of Honor ceremony he held on Monday to commemorate James McCloughan for his service during the Vietnam War.