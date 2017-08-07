Former CNN commenter Kayleigh McEnany has taken a new role promoting President Trump's agenda during a new weekly segment called "News of the Week" that will appear on his Facebook page, Variety reports.
In her first video, titled "Weekly Update 8.6.17," McEnany sat in Trump Tower and boasted about the president's agenda and accomplishments, including the new jobs report (which he tweeted out earlier this week, violating a federal rule), the RAISE Act (otherwise known as the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act), the economy, and the Medal of Honor ceremony he held on Monday to commemorate James McCloughan for his service during the Vietnam War.
As Variety notes, McEnany announced her departure from CNN on Saturday, tweeting: "While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week!" But we didn't have to wait long, as she stepped in front of the camera for the pro-Trump video clip not even 24 hours later.
While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week!— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2017
Throughout the clip, McEnany smiled as she stated things like "President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction" and "Americans deserve a raise, and President Trump is finally putting the American worker first." Surrounded by Trump-Pence logos and a giant DonaldJTrump.com advertisement, the self-proclaimed conservative completed the segment by saying, "Thank you for joining us, everybody. I'm Kayleigh McEnany, and that is the real news."
You can watch the entire 90-second clip below.
Last week, Trump shared a similar video of his daughter-in-law, Lara, touting off his recent successes. She, too, signed off with "and that is the real news."
Some praised McEnany's clip in the comments, with one fan writing: "It is sad but necessary to have to broadcast President Trump's achievements in this manner. National news should do there [sic] job with out basis [sic]. It is what it is. Wake up America . You have a President that works."
Others, however, have pointed out that the weekly segments feel like State-run propaganda.
(THREAD) Trump's "Real News" show—Trump TV—is state-sponsored propaganda like what Kim uses in North Korea. It's vile. RETWEET if you agree. pic.twitter.com/vpD9l41lhy— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2017
Make no mistake - Trump TV isn't just another Trump business. It's state run propaganda.— Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) August 6, 2017
How is this different from North Korean propaganda? State run news. State run reporters. I mean come on. Are we letting them do this?— Virginia Kneib (@VKneib) August 6, 2017
