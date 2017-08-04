"It wasn’t the Disney version, it was actually the original fairy tale, which is much darker,” Coppola said during a talk with New York City’s Film Society of Lincoln Center. "I thought it would be fun to do a fairy tale, I’ve always loved fairy tales, so I was curious about doing that...It became too big of a scale. I wanted to shoot it really underwater, which would have been a nightmare. But underwater photography is so beautiful. We even did some tests. It was not very realistic, that approach. But it was interesting to think about."