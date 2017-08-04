7 Days In 60 Seconds: Affirmative Action To NAACP Travel Warnings

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
Affirmative Action Challenge
The New York Times published a document on Tuesday signaling that the Trump administration could direct the Department of Justice to investigate universities it believes are using affirmative action policies to discriminate against white applicants.
Russia Investigation Heats Up
Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury in recent weeks to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, allowing him to subpoena records and take testimony from witnesses.
Lara Trump's "Real" News
The Trump campaign began a weekly video series in which the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, gives supporters the "real" news of the week. We fact checked her "real" news video, and it's a bit misleading.
NAACP Travel Warning
The NAACP's Missouri chapter issued an advisory warning minorities not to travel to the state after a bill the organization deemed the "Jim Crow Bill" was passed.
Alabama Abortion Law
In better news, an Alabama abortion law that allowed judges to take teenage girls seeking abortions to trial was struck down, offering a big victory in the fight for reproductive rights.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Refinery29's Elizabeth Kiefer explores how the Trump administration is tearing couples apart.
How To Take Action This Weekend
The Missouri law the NAACP is warning travelers about makes it difficult for terminated employees to win discrimination lawsuits in court. Local organizations that offer legal help to people fighting discrimination will likely see an uptick in cases in response to the law, so consider donating to the ACLU of Missouri or the NAACP.
