7 Days In 60 Seconds: Affirmative Action To NAACP Travel Warnings

Lauren Holter
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.

Affirmative Action Challenge

The New York Times published a document on Tuesday signaling that the Trump administration could direct the Department of Justice to investigate universities it believes are using affirmative action policies to discriminate against white applicants.
Read the full story here, and find out the truth about affirmative action here.

Russia Investigation Heats Up

Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury in recent weeks to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, allowing him to subpoena records and take testimony from witnesses.
Read The Wall Street Journal's full story here.

Lara Trump's "Real" News

The Trump campaign began a weekly video series in which the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, gives supporters the "real" news of the week. We fact checked her "real" news video, and it's a bit misleading.
Read the full story here.

NAACP Travel Warning

The NAACP's Missouri chapter issued an advisory warning minorities not to travel to the state after a bill the organization deemed the "Jim Crow Bill" was passed.
Read the full story here.

Alabama Abortion Law

In better news, an Alabama abortion law that allowed judges to take teenage girls seeking abortions to trial was struck down, offering a big victory in the fight for reproductive rights.
Read the full story here.

A Long Read For The Weekend

Refinery29's Elizabeth Kiefer explores how the Trump administration is tearing couples apart.
Read the full story here.

How To Take Action This Weekend

The Missouri law the NAACP is warning travelers about makes it difficult for terminated employees to win discrimination lawsuits in court. Local organizations that offer legal help to people fighting discrimination will likely see an uptick in cases in response to the law, so consider donating to the ACLU of Missouri or the NAACP.
