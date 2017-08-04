Whether you missed them the first time around, want to experience the magic all over again, or just want to share the thrill of seeing Mulan in the theater with your squad, now's your chance to rekindle that Disney flame. Entertainment Weekly reports that thanks to a partnership with Disney, the AMC Theatres chain will show classic princess movies through October.
Beginning on September 15, the Dream Big, Princess movie marathon will showcase five Disney princess films, with one airing twice a day for an entire week, giving anyone looking for a dose of nostalgia plenty of opportunities to catch them all. The movies featured in the package include the O.G. animated Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and Disney/Pixar's Brave. The movies will play in all their old-school glory at both 2 and 6 p.m. every day of the week, concluding with the girl-power magnum opus, Brave.
While fans may be familiar with the selection of movies, they probably didn't have the luxury of seeing them with reclining armchairs, which many of the theaters showing the movies now offer. Plus, die-hard Disney fans that happen to live in Southern California can opt for special engagements at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. Not only will those fans get the pomp and circumstance of the old-school environs, they'll have the opportunity to see an encore screening of Moana, which gets tacked on the five-flick lineup.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow; purchase yours here. Eager Disney fanatics can get advance tickets to any and all of the shows, which are happening at select AMC locations. It's the perfect way to brush up on the classics, since the Mulan live-action remake will be out in 2018 — 20 years after it hit theaters for the first time and just a year after this special presentation. That's plenty of Mushu, which is never a bad thing.
