In a statement to Mic, UZI NYC cofounder Mari Gustafson explained the backstory behind the frock: “We named the dress in 2007 when we could not see ourselves escaping the reality of a global economy spinning out of control," she said, noting the word choice was meant to spark conversation. "We feel that it is important to keep these issues within public discourse... We could have named the dress anything we wanted but then we wouldn’t be having this discussion." It seems, however, that the brand missed the mark. And Twitter users weren't having it.