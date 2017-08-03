Hardy joined the Harry Potter film series in the second installment, Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets, and continued playing the role through Order Of The Phoenix. However, he first burst onto the scene of acting back in 1977 thanks to his role as Siegfried in the BBC drama All Creatures Great and Small based on the memoir by Alf Wright of the same name. He also gained recognition for his repeated portrayals of Winston Churchill, as well as his voice acting and work in theater.