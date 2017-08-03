How To See This Month's Breathtaking Full Sturgeon Moon

This August is basically a sky-gazer’s dream come true, with a meteor shower on August 12 followed by a total solar eclipse on August 21 (prep ahead by getting your glasses now). But before any of those stellar experiences, August's full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, will illuminate the sky on Monday, August 7. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the moon is set to reach peak fullness at 2:11 p.m.
The Full Sturgeon Moon is named after the large, bottom-feeding fish. Like many other full moons, the Full Sturgeon Moon got its name from Native American tribes, who knew that sturgeons were most easily caught during this time. This moon is also known as the “Full Green Corn Moon" and the "Blueberry Moon."
If you happen to find yourself in Africa, Asia, or Australia on August 7, you’ll get to see the Full Sturgeon Moon during a partial lunar eclipse. However, Space.com reports that those in Hawaii will be lucky enough to see the beginning of the eclipse shortly before 6 a.m.
Now, you might have noticed that this full moon reaches its peak during daylight hours on the east coast. According to EarthSky.org, both North and South America will miss the exact moment the Full Sturgeon Moon turns full. But if you still want to climb up on your rooftop to catch an almost full moon, you can do it on August 6 or 7. After all, it's unlikely anyone will call you out on Instagram for posting a stunning moon photo.
Seeing the Full Sturgeon Moon is the perfect way to begin a truly out-of-the-world month of celestial events. So grab a blanket, a bottle of rosé, and toast to all the sky-gazing coming this August. It's summer's last hurrah before the colder months of fall set in.
