If you came of age in the nineties or the early aughts, you'll probably remember Fred Segal as the epitome of California chic. Apart from its notable mentions in cult-classic films, such as Clueless and Legally Blonde, the store is widely known for its denim collection and red-and-blue logo.
Now, you'll be able to bring a piece of the brand's SoCal aesthetic into your living space: The label has launched a line of furniture and home decor in collaboration with CB2. Named the Venice Studio Collection, the 34-piece range is inspired by — what else? — the refined and laid-back lifestyle at the Venice neighborhood in L.A. Highlights from the partnership include a pineapple side table, a palm tree floor lamp, and trendy neon signage. The fashion label's iconic jeans will also make an appearance, reimagined as upholstery for the accent pillows.
Click through the slideshow to see our favorite products from the sunny line, now available on CB2.com and in CB2 stores.