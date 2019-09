Now, you'll be able to bring a piece of the brand's SoCal aesthetic into your living space: The label has launched a line of furniture and home decor in collaboration with CB2. Named the Venice Studio Collection , the 34-piece range is inspired by — what else? — the refined and laid-back lifestyle at the Venice neighborhood in L.A. Highlights from the partnership include a pineapple side table, a palm tree floor lamp, and trendy neon signage. The fashion label's iconic jeans will also make an appearance, reimagined as upholstery for the accent pillows.