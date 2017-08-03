Aisha Tyler Opens Up About Her Departure From The Talk & Who Could Possibly Replace Her

Aisha Tyler is saying goodbye to her place at The Talk roundtable after being on the show for six years. The actress announced her departure from the morning talk show back in June, citing her desire to focus her attention on her other projects, which include CBS' Criminal Minds, FXX's Archer, and The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway.
Though she said she believes the move is the best thing for her, she dished on her emotional experience letting go to Entertainment Tonight's Cameron Mathison at CBS' Television Critics Association summer party.
"It's been bittersweet," she said. "We use that word a lot because I think it was the right decision for me, and since it's happened, so many other opportunities have presented themselves, so it's reinforced it was the right idea."
Tyler also said that she developed lifelong friendships with the other hosts Julie Chen, Sarah Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, and Sharon Osbourne, all of whom she'll miss dearly. During her six-year tenure on the show, Tyler shared her deeply personal stories, including the announcement of her divorce, with the women she learned to call family.
"I'm not losing a family because those women are going to be my family forever, but the day-to-day time that you get when you work with somebody — you know what it's like, you see someone every day, you talk about lunch, your kids, your plans for the weekend — and that part I'm not going to have every day and I'm really going to miss that a lot," she told ET.
Though Tyler joked that she's irreplaceable, she did say that she has no doubts the hosts will find someone who has a strong connection with everyone around the table.
"I think they want the right person for the job, and I think what they have to replicate — which is going to be hard — is not the just the chemistry we had my first year, but the chemistry we have now after six years on this show," she said, hinting that the new host could be a woman or a man.
Her comment certainly leaves the door open for many possibilities, and we can't wait to learn more before the show starts its next season.
