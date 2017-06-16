Aisha Tyler announced she'll be leaving The Talk during the show's broadcast on Thursday after spending the past six out of seven seasons as one of the five hosts.
With tears in her eyes, Tyler said the decision was difficult to make, but at the end of the day, she needed to carve out some more time in her schedule to pursue her passions.
You can watch her announcement below:
"At the end of this season I’m going to be leaving the show…” @AishaTyler's emotional announcement that she will not return to host #TheTalk pic.twitter.com/mFRpyHKvBX— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 15, 2017
Yesterday, I ranted a bit about how busy Ryan Seacrest is. Well, my friends, Tyler is just as booked, and she does it all in heels.
Aside from chatting around The Talk table, Tyler stars as a regular on CBS' Criminal Minds, voices Lana Kane on FXX's Archer, hosts The CW's improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway, and somehow manages to make guest appearances on shows like BoJack Horesman and Supergirl.
"People always go, 'How to you do all that?' And I don't always have an answer," Tyler told the other hosts and the audience. "The Talk is such a joy that it never feels like work to me."
But after tackling current events five days a week on the talk show, Tyler has set her sights on directing her first-ever feature film, Axis, which she said is something she's "always dreamed of doing."
"I knew that was what I wanted to do the rest of my life, what I wanted to put my energy into, and I started to think about it and could not see how that would work," she said. "I just realized I had to let something go."
After the show, Tyler posted an emotional photo of herself with the other hosts: Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, and Sharon Osbourne.
She captioned the photo, which had "#squadgoalsforever" placed at the top, "Love. Always."
The Talk's Twitter account later tweeted their love and support for Tyler.
Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Lots of happy tears as we wish @aishatyler the best possible future! #TheTalk pic.twitter.com/oViLElIrMw— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 15, 2017
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened," the caption read. "Lots of happy tears as we wish @AishaTyler the best possible future!"
