Bibliophiles know that sitting back with a book can transport you to another world in a matter of seconds. Your imagination is widened with each flip of the page, and at the last sentence, you can't wait to start the magical experience all over again. But that's not just the case for novels. Perfume connoisseurs will argue the same for fragrances — all it takes is one whiff to be transported from your studio apartment to a Parisian garden or the beaches of Capri. Now, thanks to one up-and-coming beauty brand, you can have your book and smell it too. Enter: Life on a Star, a scratch and sniff novel of sorts.