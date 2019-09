There's A New Development In The HBO Hack That Includes Never Before Seen GOT Episodes

On Monday, talk of Game of Thrones ' most recent episode was interrupted by news that HBO servers had been hacked . Hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data, which is equal to over 750 hours of video. The Hollywood Reporter points out this data breach is seven times bigger than the Sony hack in 2014. Immediately after the HBO attack took place, the hackers sent an email out to several reporters claiming that they had stolen Game of Thrones data. Now, it has been confirmed that the stolen GOT data included never-before-seen episodes of the hit show.