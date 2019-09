CBS Is Being Called Out For Its Lack Of Diversity…Again

In a statement noted by BuzzFeed , Kahl recognized the sluggish pace of the network he lords over: "We can debate or have a discussion about the pace of the change, but there is change happening on CBS. We have two shows with diverse leads this year that we didn't have on the schedule last year; we have a midseason show with a lead character who is gay [Alan Cumming on Instinct], and over the last few years, if you look at the number of diverse series regulars, it's up almost 60%. The number of writers we have with diverse backgrounds is up over the last few years, as is directors. So we are absolutely moving in the right direction. We are making progress."