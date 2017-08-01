Macklemore Was Involved In A Head-On Collision

"Thrift Shop" rapper Macklemore is reportedly uninjured after a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver. According to People, the 34-year-old was driving in Langley, WA on Friday night when he was hit by a 24-year-old at 10:45 p.m. The driver's 1986 Chevrolet pickup crossed the center traffic line and ended up slamming right into the front of Macklemore's Mercedes-Benz.
While neither Macklemore nor his two passengers were significantly injured, the pickup driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, causing his head to hit the windshield during the crash. While he was bleeding and unconscious at the scene, he was later revived and treated at a hospital nearby. He told police officers that he had been drinking alcohol, but that it had been much earlier, around 5 p.m. People reports that he will be charged with a DUI.
When Macklemore isn't making music, he's fighting to solve issues like addiction. Just last year, the musician spoke with former President Obama about his personal connection to this widespread problem.
"My friend Kevin overdosed on painkillers when he was just 21 years old," he says in a video. "Addiction is like any other disease — it doesn’t discriminate," later adding, "When you’re going through it, it’s hard to imagine there could be anything worse than addiction. Shame and the stigma associated with the disease keeps too many people from seeking the help they need."
More recently, the artist has released the single "Marmalade" featuring Lil Yachty.
Refinery29 has reached out to Macklemore's team for comment on the accident. We will update this post when more information becomes available.
