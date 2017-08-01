Macklemore Was Involved In A Head-On Collision

While neither Macklemore nor his two passengers were significantly injured, the pickup driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, causing his head to hit the windshield during the crash. While he was bleeding and unconscious at the scene, he was later revived and treated at a hospital nearby. He told police officers that he had been drinking alcohol, but that it had been much earlier, around 5 p.m. People reports that he will be charged with a DUI.