Here's How To Find The Entire Siesta Key Cast On Instagram

MTV is trying to catch lightning in a bottle once more with brand new reality show Siesta Key. The docuseries hails from Laguna Beach producer Mark Ford, and attempts to offer up another addictive look at ridiculously rich, seaside young people with other ridiculously rich, seaside friends. Only this time, 13 years after we first met Lauren Conrad, the stars of this show were raised on social media.
The omnipotence of Instagram and Twitter has been a blessing and curse for Siesta Key. While the series benefits from looking like a gorgeous long-form Instagram story, social media has mired the show in controversy. Star Alex Kompothecras has admitted to being friends with a man who allegedly appears in a now-viral video of a high-speed boat brutally dragging a shark. While Alex denies personally being in the horrifying video, the MTV star has reportedly received death threats as a result of it. A premiere screening was canceled in response, and even Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent chimed in on the commotion. Spoiler alert: the animal rights activist is none too happy with Alex or MTV.
Of course, all of this means everyone is looking to see how the stars of Siesta Key represent themselves on Instagram. Scroll through the gallery to learn where you can find the cast on The Gram and what exactly they're posting, be it positive or cringe-worthy.
Read These Stories Next: