9 Thing Every New Mom Thinks When Pumping At Work

In my own collective 20 months of breastfeeding — two boys, exactly 10 months each, because God forbid I not be fair — I was lucky to do most of my pumping in my office or at home (though my poor, milk-stained velvet couch, RIP). But over the past two years, I talked to hundreds of women about their experiences going back to work, and the stories they shared had me aching with empathy. If you’ve ever lactated, you know exactly the ache I’m talking about.