9 Thing Every New Mom Thinks When Pumping At Work

In all, I surveyed and interviewed 800+ women for my book, The Fifth Trimester: The Working Mom’s Guide to Style, Sanity, and Big Success After Baby . I asked them all kinds of nosy questions about things like marriage and ambition and how their sense of identity changed. But as I shopped the book proposal around to agents and publishers, I decided to share the pumping research as my sample chapter. If you can handle cracked nipples and breastmilk spilled on keyboards, I figured, you’re just the kind of person this working mom wants to work with. Here’s some of what I uncovered: