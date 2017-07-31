Alcohol might be helpful on nights you're going out to a Karaoke bar, but rarely do you want the stuff in your beauty products. Think of how thirsty you are the night after one too many cocktails; alcohol has the same drying effects on your hair and skin, even if it does help the former hold a style. Now, you don't have to choose between the two, because Kenra Professional just launched a brand-new aerosol formula — and it’s completely alcohol-free.