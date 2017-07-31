Alcohol might be helpful on nights you're going out to a Karaoke bar, but rarely do you want the stuff in your beauty products. Think of how thirsty you are the night after one too many cocktails; alcohol has the same drying effects on your hair and skin, even if it does help the former hold a style. Now, you don't have to choose between the two, because Kenra Professional just launched a brand-new aerosol formula — and it’s completely alcohol-free.
This Shaping Spray 21 is the first pro-grade product with an aerosol applicator on the market to make that claim. “There are other drugstore hairsprays that don’t have alcohol, but those are more like spritzes than actual sprays." David Lopez, a celebrity hairstylist for the brand and beauty expert, tells Refinery29. "It's actually very hard to do it with aerosols."
Advertisement
Unlike other alcohol-free hairsprays that look more like facial mists, which tend to spritz out in smaller doses, an aerosol formula evenly coats your hair with a fine layer of hold. The difference with Kenra, though, is that this one comes without the harsh effects. Even though the finish claims to be "extra firm," when we tried it, we could easily run our fingers through our hair without it feeling crunchy or stiff.
The only thing better than the actual formula is the scent. Even the lightest mist leaves behind a subtle, fruity fragrance that smells fresh and lasts even longer than an eau de toilette. Starting tomorrow at Ulta Beauty, we have a feeling it'll be the only bottle you'll be tempted to whip out on Friday nights.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement