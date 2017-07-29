Mario Cantone brought White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci to life with his spot-on impression on The President Show on Comedy Central. He was introduced in the opening scene of the show as “my favorite new team member who I will eventually betray,” by Anthony Atamanuik, who was impersonating Donald Trump. Enter Cantone, blowing kisses and instantly proving that there is no one better to play "the Mooch."
Cantone had an endless number of quotable quips to work with after Scaramucci's New Yorker interview. "I'm going to fire so many people. I don't know who it's going to be, Reince, but I'm going to get to the bottom of the leaks in the White House," Cantone-as-Scaramucci says calling out the now-former White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus in another nod to the scathing piece of journalism. "Do you hear me, Reince?"
The sketch aired on Comedy Central mere hours after the new White House staffer addressed his "colorful language" on Twitter. Cantone brought his interpretation to the impression, telling Vanity Fair that he contributed the Italian expressions to the sketch, but he credits the show's writers for the unerring execution of the former investment banker.
Anthony Scaramucci now claims that he was being "sarcastic" during the phone call which created the infamous New Yorker story. A statement which will no doubt provide further sketch material.
Cantone is known to many for his recurring stint on Sex and the City as the angry wedding planner and bestie to Charlotte, Anthony Marentino.
Many have been speculating who will take on the role of impersonating Scaramucci when Saturday Night Live returns this fall, and while Cantone would seem to be the perfect person, he isn't holding his breath. According to his interview with Vanity Fair, given Trump's high staff turnover rate, he is not too confident that Scaramucci will still be in the White House come October.
