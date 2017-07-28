Getting Drunk & Going To Target Is The New Standard Of #DateNightGoals

When someone starts a story with "Wife had a bunch of rum drinks tonight..." you know it's going to be an epic tale, whether or not the night ends in disaster. Luckily for Tony and Alyssa Serafini, a married couple from Massachusetts, their night ended in the best possible way — a shopping spree at Target.
Tony and Alyssa are the parents to two little girls, which makes the occasional date night pretty much a necessity. Recently, the couple scored the "holy grail of parenting night outs," according to Scary Mommy, and got a babysitter who would stay with their kids overnight.
That amount of freedom and power may have gone to their heads a smidge. Tony, who has a funny parenting social media presence as Bottlerocket, told Scary Mommy they made a beeline for those rum drinks at a local restaurant called Gibbet Hill Grill. Apparently, the couple had a gift card — so not only are they making a new standard of date nights, but they're doing it on a budget.
“They have this drink called '10 Years Rum Punch' that comes in its own little bottle,” Tony told Scary Mommy. Based on the photos from that night, it looks pretty darn good.
Wife had a bunch of rum drinks tonight and we somehow ended up at Target pic.twitter.com/kM0OxcA7No— Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) July 26, 2017
“My wife got two of them and then wouldn’t stop talking about back to school shopping at Target, but I didn’t want to do that because it’s still July,” Tony said. (Fun fact: Tony and Alyssa are both teachers.)
Clearly Alyssa won that argument. Just look at the victory lap she's taking around Target in that last photo.
A trip to Target can always be an adventure, even if you are attempting to be a responsible adult and buy things you actually need. So it wasn't exactly a surprise when Tony tweeted an update a few hours later: a photo of Alyssa walking out of the store with an armful of goodies and a smile bigger than a kid on Christmas.
Needless to say, Tony and Alyssa have raised the stakes on date night, and we need to get on their level.
