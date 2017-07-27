Aldi has once again proven you can get premium-quality food at seriously affordable prices. Its Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin just received a gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition, beating out premium gins that are as much as four times the price for the honor. The gin retails in the U.K. for just £9.97, or around $13 U.S.
The gin was picked after a blind taste that pitted Oliver Cromwell against several premium brands. Aldi took home 20 medals over all, according to the Daily Mail, and was recognized as having the best range of private-label liquor overall.
“Receiving medals for our spirits is a fantastic achievement and it is great to see our spirits range being praised so highly by experts,” Tony Baines, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi said in a statement.
It’s certainly not the first time the German grocery chain has been honored alongside pricier competitirs. Earlier this year, its Côtes de Provence rosé won silver at an international wine competition, despite only costing $8.
Aldi, like Trader Joe's, is able to keep prices low by selling only private-label goods. Buyers work directly with manufacturers to buy up everything from everyday groceries and pantry staples to gin and wine, passing the savings on to the consumer. Aldi does differ from Trader Joe's in one significant way — in addition to selling groceries, shoppers can also pick up weekly deals that include furniture, clothes, and home goods.
While £9.97 gold-medal gin sounds right up our alley (and budget), the chain currently does not sell liquor in the U.S. Another discount gold-medal winner, however, is available across the pond. Gordon’s London Dry Gin also was recognized with a gold medal. It retails for around £13 in the U.K, but you can get a bottle in the U.S. at around $12.99 or less. That's news worth mixing up a gin and tonic for.
