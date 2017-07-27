Aldi has once again proven you can get premium-quality food at seriously affordable prices. Its Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin just received a gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition, beating out premium gins that are as much as four times the price for the honour. The gin retails in the UK for just £9.97.
The gin was picked after a blind taste that pitted Oliver Cromwell against several premium brands. Aldi took home 20 medals in total, according to the Daily Mail, and was recognised as having the best range of private-label spirits overall.
“Receiving medals for our spirits is a fantastic achievement and it is great to see our spirits range being praised so highly by experts,” Tony Baines, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi said in a statement.
It’s certainly not the first time the German grocery chain has been honoured alongside pricier competitors. Earlier this year, its Côtes de Provence rosé won silver at an international wine competition, despite only costing £5.99.
Aldi is able to keep prices low by selling only private-label goods. Buyers work directly with manufacturers to buy up everything from everyday groceries and pantry staples to gin and wine, passing the savings on to the consumer. Shoppers can also pick up weekly deals that include furniture, clothes and home goods.
While £9.97 gold-medal gin sounds right up our alley (and budget), there may not be a branch of Aldi near you. Another discount gold-medal winner, however, is available pretty much everywhere. Gordon’s London Dry Gin, which retails for around £13, was also recognised with a gold medal. That's news worth mixing up a gin and tonic for.
