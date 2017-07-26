This Huge Wedding Website Is Expanding To India

There are 10 to 12 million weddings in India each year, so it makes sense that the U.S. wedding industry is eyeing the country.
According to WTOP, wedding website WeddingWire is expanding its online marketplace to India to take advantage of its blossoming wedding market. According to some estimates, it's growing at 25 to 30% a year. It's also poised to be the world's youngest country by 2020 with an average age of 29, so putting money into the wedding business is smart here.
You might already know WeddingWire for its lively forums and its surveys, which reveal statistics about weddings (and unfortunate truths like that they've become way too expensive). It was founded in 2007 as a local site and now has over 900 employees in 15 countries. On the site, there are more than 4 million reviews for venues, photographers, florists, and more.
"WeddingWire is thrilled to contribute to a market as exciting and robust as India," WeddingWire CEO Timothy Chi said in a statement. "We are committed to leveraging our company's strengths into new international arenas, and we believe that India provides the quintessential opportunity to deliver innovative technology and transparent services to couples and creative professionals."
Ankur Sarawagi, the new country manager for WeddingWire India, said: "WeddingWire is an innovative and trusted industry leader that has arrived in India at a time of incredible opportunity. I admire the company's localized approach to the wedding market and the international expansion playbook they've refined over the past decade."
