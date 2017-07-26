Celebrities Respond To John McCain's Healthcare Vote

A guy who gets brain cancer and remains a heartless asshole - that's not a hero, that's a pilot for AMC.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2017
My waiter just brought me soup with a fly in it but then gave a rousing speech about how flies shouldn't be in soup. #Hero— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) July 25, 2017
McCain is no average civilian— Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) July 25, 2017
His?is so cold it's reptilian
while taxpayers pay
For his healthcare he'll say
let’s strip it from 22 million
You have cancer. U are a "maverick." You are being treated w/ protected government health insurance. This wasn't a tricky decision Senator.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2017
THIS! And for every American relying on you. @SenJohnMcCain you will go down in history as a cruel and unjust failure of a politician. https://t.co/3ygP4yN4qD— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) July 25, 2017
The horror and shame and absolutely expected nature of McCain is..... certainly something. But hey. He has healthcare.— roxane gay (@rgay) July 25, 2017