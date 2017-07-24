Do You Have A Crush On François Arnaud Yet?

My heart (and viewing schedule) is already full of more TV crushes than I can keep track of, including Peter from The Bachelorette and young William from This Is Us. Before yesterday, I didn't think I'd have energy to commit to another crush. All that changed when I tuned into Midnight, Texas, a new NBC show poised to fill the True Blood-shaped hole in my life.
The star of the show, Francoise Arnaud, is probably familiar to fans of the Showtime show, The Borgias, where he starred as Cesare Borgia. Arnaud's character on Midnight, Texas, Manfred Bernardo, is lacking Cesare's dastardly, politically manipulative ways. As a psychic on the run from gangsters, all Manfred wants is some peace and quiet. Though he initially travels to the small town of Midnight to seek refuge, it's clear his life surrounded by other "gifted" people is about to get much more complicated.
I doubt I'm the only person utterly charmed by Arnaud's performance on Midnight, Texas. Here's everything you need to know about this up-and-comer.
Midnight, Texas premiered on NBC on July 24.
Read These Stories Next: