Vietnam has been on our roster of bucket-list trips forever and ever. But while you can find cheap deals on hotels and food (that delicious street food...our mouths water just thinking about it...) once you're inside the country, actually getting there and back can cost you in the quadruple digits.
So if you've always wanted to explore everything Vietnamese culture has to offer, you will want to take advantage of this deal. Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, says it'll probably be gone in two days, tops — so carpe diem before it's too late.
Keyes says that three airlines — Cathay Pacific, All Nippon Airways (ANA), and Asiana — now have roundtrip flights that start at just $484 between nine U.S. airports and Ho Chi Minh City.
Condé Nast Traveler reports that the deals are valid for select dates between September and December 2017, which include Thanksgiving weekend but not Christmas. Some of the routes include daylong layovers in Hong Kong, Tokyo, or Seoul; a great excuse to explore those cities as well.
The roundtrip prices include: $484 from Los Angeles (LAX); $485 from San Jose, CA (SJC); $486 from San Francisco (SFO); $498 from Seattle (SEA); $519 from Chicago-O'Hare (ORD); $528 from Honolulu, HI (HNL); $547 from New York City (JFK); $556 from Newark, NJ (EWR); and $595 from Washington, D.C.-Dulles (IAD).
You can find the best dates using this sample search on Google Flights. Then, according to Scott's Cheap Flights, you can use Momondo (here's a sample search) to see if you can find better prices for those dates.
